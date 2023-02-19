After 83 Days, DU Ragging Incident Victim Anand Sarma Leaves Hospital

After a span of 83 days, Anand Sharma, the victim of the heinous Dibrugarh University ragging incident left for his home in Sivasagar’s Amguri after he was discharged from the hospital.

After two critical surgeries at the Aditya Hospital, Sharma was undergoing physiotherapy and other treatments at the Marwari Arogya Bhawan in Dibrugarh.

He was was released from the hospital under strict police vigilance on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons before leaving for his home in Sivasagar's Amguri, Anand Sarma said, “I request people to make sure that these kinds of incidents do not occur in the future. I further extend my heartfelt gratitude to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and help.”

Sarma’s mother and sisters also thanked the chief minister for intervening into the matter and taking appropriate steps.

On November 27, Anand Sarma, a first-semester student of commerce department jumped off the second floor of the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel to save himself from brutal assault by seniors in the name of ragging, injuring himself seriously.

Reports stated that apart from injuring his backbone, Sarma had also fractured his right hand from the fall, for which he had to undergo surgeries. Sharma underwent two surgeries, one on December 1 and another on December 6.

There were two other juniors alongside Sarma, who were reportedly victims of ragging. Following the incident, the family members of the victim registered a complaint after which the accused were taken into custody.

On February 14, a Dibrugarh court granted bail to Rahul Chetry who is the prime accused, Pranjit Boruah and Simanta Hazarika. On the other hand, a total of 22 students from the university were rusticated for their alleged involvement in the case.