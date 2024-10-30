Truck Runs Over, Kills Father-Daughter Duo In Assam's Darrang

A father-daughter duo died tragically after being run over by a truck following an accident in Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday. They were travelling on a two-wheeler at the time that struck a stationary truck causing the accident.
Mathura Nath Deka and Nandita Deka were traveling on a scooty when they met with an accident near Saktola in the Darrang district of Assam. The two-wheeler hit a stationary truck parked on the side of the road. As a result of the accident, both riders were thrown off the vehicle and on the road.
Thereafter, another truck passing through ran over them, killing them on the spot, according to eyewitnesses. The deceased were identified as residents of Basab Nagar, Mangaldoi. Moreover, Nandita Deka, the daughter, was a student of Gauhati University, it has surfaced.
Earlier this year, two women lost their lives in a tragic hit-and-run accident at Pipora Dookan Chawk in Assam’s Darrang district. The incident occurred along National Highway 15 when a speeding unidentified vehicle struck the two women, who were on their morning walk, killing them instantly. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.
One of the victims, identified as Reena Baruah (45), died on the spot. The other woman, identified as Jahnu Baruah (46), was critically injured and rushed to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.