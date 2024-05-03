YouTuber and Actor Deepjyoti Deka Attacked in Mangaldoi, Rushed to Hospital

In a shocking incident in Mangaldoi, YouTuber renowned for the 'Khitei Kai' series and actor Deepjyoti Deka fell victim to an attack by unidentified miscreants. Deka sustained injuries in the assault and was promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.
The motive behind the attack remains shrouded in mystery, leaving local police and the public puzzled about the reasons behind the assault. As investigations unfold, questions linger regarding the circumstances leading to the violent encounter.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability faced by public figures, highlighting the importance of ensuring their safety and security. Concerns regarding the safety of individuals in the public eye have been reignited, prompting calls for enhanced measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
As Deka receives treatment for his injuries, the community awaits further updates on his condition and hopes for swift action to apprehend those responsible for the attack. The incident underscores the need for vigilance and solidarity in safeguarding the well-being of individuals within society.