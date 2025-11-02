Day 3 Frenzy: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Fever Still High

It’s the third day since Roi Roi Binale hit theatres, and the frenzy around Zubeen Garg’s final film continues to intensify.

From the early hours, fans have been pouring into cinema halls to see their beloved heartthrob on screen, for the very last time.

Marking a historic moment for Assamese cinema, Roi Roi Binale became the first Assamese film to be released in more than 90 cinema halls outside Assam, with over 800 shows across India on its opening day — including nearly 600 across the Northeast.

The film premiered simultaneously in over 40 cities nationwide, from Bengaluru and Mysore to Dehradun and Jaipur, achieving the widest national release ever for an Assamese production.

The response has been overwhelming. On its opening day, Roi Roi Binale earned an estimated 1.85 crore, followed by 2 crore on the second day — a record-breaking performance that has rewritten box office history for the Assamese film industry.

Since its release on Friday, no other Hindi or regional film has been screened in most halls, as Roi Roi Binale continues to dominate with packed shows starting as early as 4:30 AM.

Over the past two days, the film has been screened in over 85 theatres with more than 600 back-to-back shows, turning every screening into an emotional celebration.

Viewers have been leaving theatres teary-eyed, overwhelmed by nostalgia and love. For many, it is not just about watching a film — it is about bidding farewell to the man who defined a generation.

Amid applause and tears, one emotion remains constant — the call for justice for Zubeen.

Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen Garg’s dream project, a film he had envisioned for over two decades.

Also Read: Silchar Fans Honour Zubeen Garg at 'Roi Roi Binale' Premiere