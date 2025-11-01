Silchar Fans Honour Zubeen Garg at 'Roi Roi Binale' Premiere

Along with the rest of the state, Zubeen fans in Silchar have thronged theatres to watch Roi Roi Binale, the final film of late Zubeen Garg.

At Silchar’s Gold Cinema Hall, the film has been screened across three auditoriums since Friday, with four shows scheduled daily. According to reports, all tickets for the first week have already been sold out.

In a touching gesture, fans gathered outside the cinema hall to pay homage to Zubeen Garg.

They placed flowers and draped a gamusa around the singer’s photograph before entering the theatre. Many also sang his iconic song “Mayabini” as a mark of respect and love for their beloved artist.

The scene at the theatre turned emotional as fans remembered the late singer and celebrated his enduring legacy through his final cinematic dream —Roi Roi Binale.

