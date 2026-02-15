Day 4 Of Bishnupriya Manipuri Hunger Strike In Silchar

The ongoing Hunger Strike Satyagraha movement launched by several Bishnupriya Manipuri organisations in Silchar entered its fourth day on Sunday, with protesters continuing their indefinite hunger strike despite growing health concerns.

The agitation began on February 12 at Dak Bangla in Silchar, where demonstrators placed a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the statue of Khudiram Bose, symbolically invoking the Gandhian path of non-violent resistance.

The protesters are pressing for a series of long-standing demands, including the introduction of Bishnupriya Manipuri as a medium of instruction at the primary level, appointment of Bishnupriya Manipuri teachers to vacant posts in the elementary education department, and the creation of more than 300 new teaching positions for the community.

In addition, the demonstrators are seeking central OBC status for the Bishnupriya Manipuri community and the establishment of an autonomous council to safeguard their socio-cultural and educational interests.

Participants in the movement said the hunger strike would continue until the government responds positively to their demands. However, the prolonged fast has begun to take a toll on several protesters. Organisers confirmed that a few participants have fallen ill due to weakness, while others are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Despite the deteriorating health of some agitators, leaders of the movement alleged that there has been no official communication or intervention from the state government so far.

Community representatives described the protest as a peaceful and democratic effort to secure linguistic and educational rights. “We are following the path of non-violence and constitutional means to make our voices heard,” one organiser said.

As the Satyagraha enters its fourth day, uncertainty looms over how long the hunger strike will continue and whether the authorities will initiate dialogue with the protesting organisations.

