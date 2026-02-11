Silchar As Congress-Led Protest Against CM Sparks Clash

Silchar witnessed high political drama on Wednesday as a Congress-led protest against Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma escalated into clashes with police, leaving several party workers injured and the city on edge.

Advertisment

The protest began as a show of strength by the district Congress unit, which accused the Chief Minister of orchestrating a smear campaign against APCC President Gaurav Gogoi. Party leaders alleged that the ruling dispensation was indulging in character attacks and diversionary politics, prompting them to take their agitation to the streets.

A large number of Congress workers assembled at the district Congress office in Silchar before marching in procession towards the Khudiram Bose statue near the District Commissioner’s office. Raising slogans and carrying placards, the demonstrators vowed to intensify their protest against what they termed as “baseless allegations” and “political vendetta.”

The situation turned volatile when protesters reached the Khudiram statue and blocked Central Road, one of the city’s key thoroughfares. Despite prior restrictions imposed by the administration, several hundred Congress members staged a road blockade, disrupting vehicular movement and drawing a heavy police presence to the area.

Tensions escalated further when the protesters attempted to burn an effigy of the Chief Minister. Police personnel intervened to prevent the act, triggering heated exchanges that soon spiralled into pushing and shoving between the two sides. Eyewitnesses said the scuffle continued for a considerable period, with chaotic scenes unfolding in the heart of the town.

Congress leaders later alleged that police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several party workers. Some of the injured were seen being assisted away from the protest site, while others received first aid on the spot. The police, however, maintained that they acted to restore order and prevent further escalation.

The confrontation created a tense atmosphere across Silchar, with traffic snarled for hours and security tightened in sensitive areas. Senior police officials were deployed to bring the situation under control and prevent the agitation from spreading.