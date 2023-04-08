Days After Being Abducted & Tortured in Delhi, Assam Man Returns Home

A man from Assam’s Lakhimpur district, who went missing in Delhi after attending a protest, has returned home on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Bul Bora of Doolhat. Bora was reportedly looted by a gang of miscreants in Delhi who came in the form of ‘autowalas’. The miscreants thought that the victim was dead and threw him, after tying his hands and legs. Bora remained missing for several days, and his family had been frantically searching for him.

According to reports, Bora was severely tortured by the miscreants. A bottle was broken on his head, and the team broke his leg and cut off his toes. After three days, Bora regained consciousness and managed to escape from the clutches of his abductors. His return has brought relief to his family and the people of Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, another man, Manoj Baruah, an agent of the Ranganadi Cooperative Society, is still missing in Delhi. Baruah's brother had gone to Delhi searching for Manoj, but came back home . The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people traveling to Delhi for protests.

On March 22, agents from different parts of the state had gone to Delhi for a dharna, demanding various issues related to the state's development. However, the incident of Bul Bora's abduction has sent shockwaves across the state, and there have been calls for the government to take strict action against the culprits. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and more details are awaited.