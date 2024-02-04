DCs Across Assam Directed To Take Over Panchayat Responsibilities

In a major decision, district commissioners in Assam were on Saturday directed to take over the responsibilities as a custodian of properties of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad.
The term of taking over will be for the gap period, that is, after the completion of the term and till the completion of the election process.
The decision comes from Panchayat and Rural Development department of the Government of Assam and has the approval of the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria. It was informed via an official notification dated Saturday (February 3).
According to the notification, the decision was taken as elections will not be completed within the permissible time limit.
The official notification read, "The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the concerned District Commissioner or his authorized officers to officiate as the Custodian of the property of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad for the Gap Period (i.e. after completion of the term and till completion of the Election Process) as election cannot be held within the permissible time limit."
"This is issued in pursuance of Section 7, Section 35, Section 68 and Section 125(4) (b) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994," it added.