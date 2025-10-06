Deadline to Appear Before SIT Ends Today; None of Zubeen’s Associates Show Up for Questioning

The deadline set by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the appearance of the Singapore-based Assamese individuals linked to the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg will expire today. Despite repeated notices and a final deadline fixed for October 6, not a single person has appeared before the SIT so far.

According to sources, the SIT had summoned all those who were reportedly present in Singapore at the time of the incident involving the singer to appear before it and cooperate with the investigation. However, none of them have returned to Assam or extended any form of assistance to the probe team.

The individuals summoned include Tanmoy Phukan, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Debojyoti Hazarika, Rupkamal Kalita, Siddharth Bora, Parikshit Sharma, Sudipta Chatterjee, and Wajid Ahmed—all of whom were believed to have been present during the incident.

Officials said that despite clear instructions and adequate time, the failure of these key individuals to appear has raised questions about the transparency and progress of the investigation. Some have reportedly cited “personal reasons” or “technical difficulties” for their absence, while others have not responded at all.

Sources from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that continued non-cooperation from these witnesses could hinder the ongoing probe. The SIT, which was constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death, is now evaluating its next steps — which may include issuing fresh summons or initiating stricter legal measures against those ignoring repeated notices.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, when asked about the leading members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS) who are believed to be connected to the inquiry, clarified that the state government cannot forcibly bring anyone back from abroad.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, “This is entirely up to them. The Assam government cannot bring anyone back to the state by force. We will have to coordinate with their parents to ensure their return. Assam Police cannot go to Singapore and arrest them, which is why we must bring them back through proper channels.”

Providing a stern warning, CM Sarma further stated, “We have given them time until October 6, and we will take strict action if they refuse to return.”

Also Read: "Strict Action if Assamese in Singapore Refuse to Return", Says Assam CM