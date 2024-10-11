Deadly Road Accidents Rock Assam Amid Durga Puja Festivities

A string of deadly road accidents across Assam has left several families grieving amid the Durga Puja festivities on Friday.
Three separate incidents in Hojai, Sonitpur, and Dergaon have claimed the lives of multiple individuals.
In the most recent accident, two individuals lost their lives in a horrific crash on National Highway 37 near Dergaon in the middle of the night. According to sources, their scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 05P 3373’, was moving at a high speed and crashed into a divider, killing both riders instantly.
The victims were identified as Narayan Bauri and Mahendra Bauri, both residents of Negeriting in Dergaon. Local police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident, suspecting that the riders may have lost control due to excessive speed.
This incident follows two other deadly accidents in Assam. In Hojai’s Shankardev Nagar, two motorcyclists, Sanjay Biswas and Shobhojit Sarkar, were killed in a collision with a four-wheeler. Both of them died on the spot.
In another accident in Sonitpur’s Balipara area, two young men were involved in a serious crash on Balukpung Road. One of them, identified as Sorgo Ghosh from Magoribasti in Tezpur, was found dead at the scene. The other, Rahul Thapa, was critically injured and rushed to the hospital, where he remains in intensive care.
Sources indicate that an unidentified vehicle may have struck the two young men and fled the scene, leaving them in their critical state. The scooter they were riding has not been recovered yet, and police are actively investigating to identify the vehicle involved.
Earlier today, four young lives were tragically cut short when a speeding vehicle rammed into them in Assam’s Dhubri district.
While three of the children died on the spot, the fourth, reportedly a one-year-old, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.
The victims have been identified as Mariyam Khatoon, Jouai Rahman, Abu Raihan, and Mehedi Husein. All of them were on a routine morning walk when the speeding vehicle struck them.