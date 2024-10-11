Assam: Four Children Mowed Down By Speeding Vehicle In Dhubri

In a heart-wrenching incident, four young lives were tragically cut short when a speeding vehicle rammed into them in Assam’s Dhubri district early Friday morning.
The mishap occurred near Solakhuli along the National Highway 17.
While three of the children died on the spot, the fourth, reportedly a one-year-old, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.
The victims have been identified as Mariyam Khatoon, Jouai Rahman, Abu Raihan, and Mehedi Husein. All of them were on a routine morning walk when the speeding vehicle struck them.
Sources informed that the vehicle, bearing the registration number ‘AS17 L 6331’, was traveling from Sagolia towards Dhubri when the tragic accident took place.
The identity of the driver involved in the accident couldn't be established.