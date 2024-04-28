Deadly Storm Ravages Several Parts of Assam, 1 Dead in Sonari

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hailstorm wreaked havoc across various districts of Assam on Saturday night, destroying properties worth lakhs.
Normal life came to a standstill in most parts of Charaideo district after a devastating storm hit several areas last night. According to reports, a hailstorm that struck Sonari claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman identified as Savitri Sharma. The woman died tragically after the roof of her house collapsed following the storm.
Further, transportation has come to a halt due to uprooted trees. Many electricity poles have been damaged, leading to complete power outages. It is estimated that nearly over 10,000 people have been affected by the storm in the district, with many left homeless, reports said. A dire situation has arisen in the district, with many homeless families suffering from starvation.
In another incident, during a Bihu function in Guwahati’s Dharapur, the festive atmosphere suddenly turned chaotic after the pandal collapsed on the audience following a hailstorm, trapping many people. The incident reportedly occurred when the musicians were setting up their instruments on stage for singer Zubeen Garg’s musical event. The incident created a scene of chaos and panic among everyone present.
In Badarpur in Karimganj district, widespread destruction was caused following a heavy storm. Power outages were reported, and efforts are underway to restore electricity which was snapped since last night. More than half of the residential buildings in Badarpur have also been damaged.
Hundreds of people were affected in a storm that hit Hojai last night. Tin roofs of schools, bus terminals, and commercial establishments were blown away, causing widespread destruction.
Significant damage was also incurred in various other parts of the state including Gaurisagar, Dabaka, Rupohihat, Kaliabor and Numaligarh following heavy rainfall and strong winds.