Tiger Attack Leaves Two Critically Injured in Assam's Nagaon

A tiger unleashed terror at Jengani village in Juria under Nagaon district, where two individuals were viciously attacked while working in a paddy field.
The incident, suspected to involve a tiger strayed from the nearby Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, has left the victims, Abdul Aziz and Akhtar Ali, in critical condition.
Both injured persons have been swiftly transported to Nagaon for advanced medical care.
Local residents speculate that the tiger ventured out of the sanctuary, possibly in search of food exacerbated by recent floods in the area.
Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with efforts underway to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further wildlife encounters amidst the ongoing flood-related challenges in the region.