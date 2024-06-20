Assam's Karimganj Shuts Schools Until June 22 Amid Ongoing Rain and Floods

In response to the ongoing flood crisis, the Karimganj district administration has announced the extension of school closures for all government and private educational institutions until June 22.
District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Yadav made the announcement, stating that the decision was necessary as the flood situation in the region has not improved.
Initially, a holiday had been declared for schools until June 20, but given the persistent severity of the floods, the administration has decided to extend the closure.
Residents are urged to stay safe and adhere to any further advisories issued by the local authorities.