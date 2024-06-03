Northeast India Braces for Light to Moderate Rain Ahead of Election Results

As anticipation mounts for the Election Commission's announcement tomorrow morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has delivered a sobering prediction. Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted to blanket significant swathes of Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Attributed to a cyclonic circulation hovering over northeastern Assam, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, IMD foresees a continuation of this weather pattern for the next five days. Days 2 to 5 are expected to see a persistent occurrence of light to moderate rain, with some areas experiencing heavier downpours, particularly Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
In addition to the rain forecast, IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall at isolated locations across the region. Of particular concern are the possibilities of heavy to very heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya, with Arunachal Pradesh also on alert for heavy precipitation.
As the electoral fate of the region hangs in the balance, the weather outlook may play a crucial role. The local forecast for Guwahati and its vicinity paints a picture of cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temperatures peaking around 33°C and dipping to 23°C.
With voters awaiting the outcome, the potential impact of the inclement weather on logistical operations during the counting process remains a pressing concern.
The election results in Northeast India may unfold against a backdrop of unpredictable weather conditions, adding an additional layer of complexity to an already tense political atmosphere.