Indian Army and Assam Rifles Conduct Extensive Relief Operations in Flood-Affected Manipur

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are conducting extensive relief and rescue operations in Manipur, responding to severe flooding caused by torrential rains during Cyclone Remal. The security forces, already deployed for internal security, swiftly transitioned to providing immediate relief and support to affected citizens.
To date, the forces have successfully rescued over 4,000 individuals from flood-affected areas in Manipur, including over 1,500 women and 800 children. In addition to rescue operations, the forces have distributed food packets and drinking water to ensure that the affected population has access to basic necessities and essential supplies. Army medical teams have provided treatment to 102 individuals, including 55 women and 24 children.
The torrential rains in Manipur have caused breaches along the banks of the Imphal River, leading to severe flooding and the inundation of low-lying areas. This situation has forced many residents to leave their homes and seek safer locations. In response, engineers from the Indian Army swiftly conducted reconnaissance along the affected stretches of the river. They identified three major breaches, two of which were successfully plugged last night. Efforts are currently underway to plug the third breach, approximately 22-25 meters wide, at Kontha Khabam in Imphal East district.
The Indian Army remains dedicated to mitigating the impact of the flooding and ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents in Manipur.