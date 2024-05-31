Indian Army and Assam Rifles Conduct Extensive Relief Operations in Flood-Affected Manipur

The torrential rains in Manipur have caused breaches along the banks of the Imphal River, leading to severe flooding and the inundation of low-lying areas. This situation has forced many residents to leave their homes and seek safer locations. In response, engineers from the Indian Army swiftly conducted reconnaissance along the affected stretches of the river. They identified three major breaches, two of which were successfully plugged last night. Efforts are currently underway to plug the third breach, approximately 22-25 meters wide, at Kontha Khabam in Imphal East district.