Debabrata Saikia Criticizes BJP for Weakening RTI Act, Demands 2019 Repeal

Devbrat Shaikia has criticized the BJP government for undermining India’s Right to Information (RTI) Act, originally enacted in 2005. He highlighted that over 23,000 cases remain pending with the Central Information Commission due to unfilled vacancies for Information Commissioners.

Shaikia also pointed out a lack of transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic, with donations to the PM CARES Fund and details of election bonds remaining undisclosed. He called for strengthening the RTI Act and the repeal of the 2019 amendments to ensure a corruption-free system.

He revealed that he sent letters to India’s High Commission in Singapore on September 22 and to the President of India on September 25, urging intervention. Shaikia suggested involving the CBI, India’s INTERPOL partner, to assist in pending investigations.

Addressing recent speculations, Shaikia clarified, “We have not politicized Zubeen’s death; it is the Chief Minister who is doing politics over it.”

Also Read: “Why Certify Before Court?” Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Immature Move by CM Sarma