“Why Certify Before Court?” Gaurav Gogoi Alleges Immature Move by CM Sarma

State Congress President and Deputy leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, speaking on behalf of Zubeen Garg’s family, emphasized the need for justice in the singer’s untimely death. He questioned why the Chief Minister had preemptively issued himself a “certificate” regarding the case and asked whether the CM considers the people of Assam or the legal system to be unaware of the proper judicial process.

Gogoi explained that it is the Chief Minister’s duty to ensure that whatever charges the CID or police bring against the accused are presented before the court, where the charges must be proven. “If the charges are not proven, then the Assam CM fails in his duties. In court, the judge will not listen to the Chief Minister but will proceed based on evidence, procedure, and guidelines. Only after this process might there be a conviction. So why is the Assam CM giving himself a "certificate" before this process? Does the CM think that the people of Assam are unaware of court procedures? Does the Assam CM think that the people of Assam are unaware of the process of the judicial system?” Gogoi asked.

Even we are aware that if the investigation is not conducted properly, the entire case could fail. Instead of issuing a certificate about the case, it is the Assam Chief Minister’s duty to support the police during the investigation, ensure the accused are brought to court, and see that they receive appropriate punishment. Until Zubeen Garg’s family confirms that justice has been served, it is immature and childish for the Assam CM to make such statements. Moreover, it seems he has other intentions in mind.

He urged the Chief Minister to support the Assam Police instead of making statements in front of the media. “Our demand is clear—we seek justice, and we want to uphold Zubeen Garg’s ideals and legacy,” he said.

Gogoi added that the people of Assam are alert and aware of the situation. On behalf of the family, he also made a public appeal regarding the film 'Roi Roi Binale', stating, “Let this film release as it was Zubeen Da’s dream to take Assam’s cinema industry to a stronger position.”

