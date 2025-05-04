AIUDF MLA Ashraful Alleges BJP Funds for Akhil, Secret Deal with Congress

AIUDF legislator and star campaigner Ashraful Hussain has levelled explosive allegations against Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, claiming that Gogoi received large sums of money from the BJP to organise massive election rallies. Hussain demanded a public disclosure of the source of funds used by Gogoi for conducting such high-profile campaigns.

Advertisment

Further attacking the Congress, Hussain alleged that the party accepted a hefty amount from the BJP to refrain from fielding candidates in Upper Assam during the ongoing panchayat elections. As a result, the BJP has reportedly won uncontested in 288 Anchalik Panchayats and 19 Zila Parishads.

Participating in eight campaign meetings in a single day in the Chenga and Goalpara East constituencies, the AIUDF MLA criticised both Akhil Gogoi and the Congress. He also asserted that the AIUDF is confident of victory in all panchayats under the Chenga constituency in the ongoing polls.

Also Read: Clash Breaks Out Between Congress and AIUDF Supporters in Hojai's Binnakandi