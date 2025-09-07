Decade-Old Dilapidated Bridge in Assam's Goalpara Puts Residents at Risk

Residents of Lakhipur in Assam's Goalpara district are facing a tough time due to a damaged bridge over the Pamerebala Jinjiram River.
Reportedly, the bridge has been in a state of disrepair for nearly a decade, making daily commute extremely difficult and risky for locals.
A few years ago, half of the bridge had collapsed into the river, forcing residents to construct a makeshift bamboo bridge to maintain connectivity. This precarious setup is still being used, and schoolchildren are particularly exposed to danger while crossing it daily.
Local residents allege that despite repeated promises, the issue remains unresolved.
Aftab Uddin Mollah, the MLA of Jaleshwar constituency, had assured the construction of a new RCC bridge, but the promise has yet to materialize, leaving the community to struggle with daily hardships.
