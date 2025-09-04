20% Done, A Year Lost: Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Saga Continues

The long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli connecting bridge construction has been at a stop for a year. Internal conflict between U.P. State Bridge Construction, the project’s overall contractor, and BRC, its subcontractor, caused the project to be stopped on September 4, 2024.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier assured, “The Bridge will be operational by 2026.” However, despite these assurances, only about 20% of the construction has been completed.

Union Minister for road Transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, had announced via social media, “Construction work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge will resume soon”. Yet, the project is still stopped, thought.

People of Jorhat Majuli express their problems “We are facing so many problems due to the bridge delay. It feels like the government gives us empty promises. Whenever elections approach, construction work starts, but now it has been a year since the project stopped. People are dying waiting to use the bridge.”

“We are left questioning the Assam government—will the bridge ever be completed, or are they just fooling us? We demand that construction work resumes immediately so that the bridge can finally serve the people.”

Originally inaugurated in 2021, the bridge has faced repeated delays and tender-related challenges. With the 2026 elections approaching, questions are mounting over whether the bridge will ever move beyond political promises, “to truly benefit the people of Majuli and Jorhat.”

Also Read: Majuli-Jorhat Bridge Project Stalled for a Year, Erosion Worsens Situation