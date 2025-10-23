Decades-Old Dhansiri River Erosion Still Menaces Bokakhat Village

The relentless erosion of the Dhansiri River in Bokakhat's Kuruabahiis far from new. Since the 1960s, numerous villages in the area have suffered repeated land loss, leaving many residents landless despite longstanding demands and protests for a permanent solution.

Recently, the river’s erosion has intensified near the embankment, close to Rongagora village. The banks adjacent to the embankment have been particularly affected, raising serious concerns among villagers about the safety of their homes and farmland.

The current state of erosion along the embankment stretch also poses significant challenges to local transportation. Hundreds of villagers rely on the area for daily commuting, and any further land loss could severely disrupt mobility, while flood-prone periods may trigger catastrophic consequences for the wider Kuruabahi region. Notably, attempts to reinforce the riverbank with boulders nearly a decade ago have largely failed, as erosion has continued unabated.

Further interventions were attempted in 2012 by Porcupines and Geo-Bag projects, but the ever-changing course of the Dhansiri has limited the success of these measures. Local residents allege that authorities have consistently failed to accord adequate attention to the region’s erosion issues. Experts also point out that the absence of scientifically conducted surveys of the affected areas has undermined the effectiveness of intermittent remedial measures implemented by the Water Resources Department.

Responding to mounting local concerns, on Thursday, Rajesh Baruah, Executive Engineer of the Bokakhat Water Resources Department, visited the affected area. Accompanied by village heads, the Kuruabahi Gram Panchayat President, and local residents, he assured that immediate measures would be taken with the support of Porcupine to prevent further erosion.

Baruah also stated that while temporary protective measures would be implemented promptly, comprehensive, long-term interventions would follow to stabilize the riverbank permanently. The efficacy of these assurances remains to be seen, but local residents are hopeful that sustained government action will finally address decades of recurrent erosion.