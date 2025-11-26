Decades-Old Girls’ School in Behali Plagued by Neglect

The decades old Gangmouthan Government Girls’ Middle School in Behali is facing a severe education crisis due to a shortage of teachers.

Established in 1935, the school has eight grades but only three teachers are currently handling all subjects. Adding to the woes, the institution has not had a permanent headmaster for the past 25 years. Since 2014, a single science teacher has been managing the additional responsibilities of a principal, leaving students deprived of proper guidance in key subjects such as mathematics and science.

Moreover, for the past 14 years, the school has lacked a Hindi teacher, further limiting the quality of education for students in language studies.

Recently, the state government appointed thousands of candidates who had cleared the TET exam, but the Gangmouthan Girls’ School was still left without essential teacher appointments, leaving students and parents deeply concerned.