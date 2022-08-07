Decide On Appointment Of Foreigners' Tribunal Staff: Gauhati HC Tells State, Centre

The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government and the Centre to reach a consensus on the appointment of the ministerial staff of the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

An order dated August 3 asked the state and central government to take a collective decision on the confirmation of appointment of the ministerial staff for the newly appointed members of the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

The bench comprising of Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua was hearing a writ petition filed by as many as 238 appointees of the ministerial staff of 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunal.

Representing the petitioners at the court were advocates K N Choudhury and D J Das.

It may be noted that the government in Assam had earlier stated that the selection list of ministerial staff against 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunal will not expire and the validity has been further extended.