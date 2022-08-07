Decide On Appointment Of Foreigners' Tribunal Staff: Gauhati HC Tells State, Centre

The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government and the Centre to reach a consensus on the appointment of the ministerial staff of the Foreigners’ Tribunal.
An order dated August 3 asked the state and central government to take a collective decision on the confirmation of appointment of the ministerial staff for the newly appointed members of the Foreigners’ Tribunal.
The bench comprising of Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua was hearing a writ petition filed by as many as 238 appointees of the ministerial staff of 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunal.
Representing the petitioners at the court were advocates K N Choudhury and D J Das.
It may be noted that the government in Assam had earlier stated that the selection list of ministerial staff against 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunal will not expire and the validity has been further extended.
After going through the Centre’s reply on the matter, the court observed, “It can be understood that the authorities may be waiting to take a decision on the appointment of the ministerial staff as the process of issuing rejection slips by the NRC upon which it is expected that the number of referred cases in the Foreigners’ Tribunals would be more is yet to take place.”
“We also take note of that the candidates who pursuant to an advertisement had participated in a selection process and thereafter became successful also have a legal right to know about the ultimate outcome of the process in which they had participated,” the court further noted.
Meanwhile, the High Court has also directed both the state and Centre to file an affidavit in this regard within four weeks. The affidavit must mention their decision on the issue, the court ordered.