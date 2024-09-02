“Decision Lies with AICC”: APCC Chief Reacts to Ripun Bora's Potential Return

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah addressed the media on Monday regarding the possibility of Ripun Bora rejoining the Congress party. Borah stated that the decision rests with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and emphasized that the APCC would respect whatever decision is made by the AICC.
Borah remarked, “If he joins back, we will be happy. However, I cannot make that decision as Ripun Bora previously held the highest state post in the party. The matter has not yet been discussed with party members at the grassroots level. We will seek their opinion once AICC makes a decision. Upon direction from AICC, I will consult with district and block Congress members and other party workers.”
This statement follows Ripun Bora's resignation from the Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday. In his resignation letter addressed to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bora cited unresolved issues that hindered the party's growth in Assam. Bora, who joined TMC in April 2022, expressed deep respect for the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, attributing his commitment to their leadership.
During his tenure as Assam TMC State President, Bora spearheaded a significant membership drive and expanded the party's presence to 31 out of 35 districts in Assam within six months. His team also established key party cells and departments, such as those focused on SC, OBC, Human Rights, and Minority issues, to strengthen the party's outreach.
Despite these efforts, Bora noted that the party's significant response to agitation programs against the BJP did not yield success in the Lok Sabha elections. Bora has already provided a detailed analysis of the election results to TMC leadership.
Meanwhile, the Assam Congress chief has further informed that the APCC's extended executive meeting is scheduled for September 8, 2024, in Charaideo, where around 400 delegates will participate. The meeting will also feature several national Congress leaders, he added.