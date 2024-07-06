Deer Fatally Struck By Bike Amid Assam Floods

Amid widespread flooding in the state, a deer was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Assam’s Biswanath district on Friday night.
According to information received, the deer was crossing the highway when the collision occurred. While the motorcyclist, identified as Papu Karki, suffered minor injuries, the deer tragically did not survive.
Karki was en route to Behali from Biswanath when the mishap occurred, sources said.
This incident highlights the dangers posed to wildlife during floods, prompting Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, to issue a cautionary message. He had urged people to drive carefully due to animals crossing highways during these distressing flood conditions.
Taking to X, Singh posted a picture and video, depicting elephants and a deer crossing the highway, stressing the importance of giving priority to our animals during floods.
“Please be extremely cautious while driving. Our Co-inhabitants have first right of passage on Highways in times of distress brought by floods,” he wrote.
Notably, there has been a total of 92 wildlife deaths, while, 95 were rescued. Out of the 233 camps in Kaziranga National Park, 59 remain inundated (upto 5 feet). Meanwhile, forest officials were forced to vacate from five camps as a result of the rising floodwaters.