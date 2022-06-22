Defamation Case Against Manish Sisodia Filed By Assam CM's Wife

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Manish Sisodia, the deputy CM of Delhi on Tuesday.

This comes weeks after CM Sarma had said that a civil defamation case will be filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for accusing the Assam government of handing contracts to his wife’s firms and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

On behalf of Mrs Sarma, advocate Padmadha Nayak filed the case at the Guwahati civil court.

Nayak said, “As you know that on June 4, AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia called a press conference in Delhi and made certain remarks against my client, alleging that she had got a government contract to supply of PPE kits to the National Health Mission in March 2020. This is a completely false and defamatory statement.”

Mrs Sarma never supplied any PPE kit as a business transaction to the NHM and in fact, donated 1,485 such kits as a corporate social responsibility, the advocate said.

“We have filed a civil defamation case against Manish Sisodia in Guwahati and we are expecting that the case will be listed tomorrow. We have claimed damages of Rs 100 crore,” said Nayak.

It may be noted that a war of words had broken out between Sisodia and Assam CM Sarma following the AAP leader’s allegations.