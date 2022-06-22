Will Carry Balasaheb's Hindutva: Eknath Shinde On Reaching Guwahati

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claimed that 40 MLAs of the party have reached Assam and will carry Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva on Wednesday.

Shinde along with the other MLAs arrived in Assam’s Guwahati earlier today from Surat in Gujarat where they were staying at a hotel following cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls.

The MLA’s remarks come amid speculations that he along with other MLAs might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, reported ANI.

After arriving in Guwahati, Shinde said, “A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.”

Meanwhile, they were received at the Guwahati airport by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and MP Pallab Lochan Das.

Borgohain said, “I came to receive them. I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program.”

It may be noted that the Shinde, addressing the media at Surat airport said that they have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

He said, “We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further.”