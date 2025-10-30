Defamatory Facebook Post: Manas Robin Files FIR Against BJP Baksa District Leaders

Musician and composer Manas Robin has lodged a complaint with the Dispur Police Station, accusing several members of the BJP Baksa District Committee of publishing and spreading defamatory and offensive content about him on social media.

In his First Information Report (FIR), Manas named Ridip Kumar Deka, District President of BJP Baksa; an unnamed social media in-charge of the committee; Gallary Sarma, a member of the Baksa BJP unit; and Hemanta Shut Baruah of Majuli as the accused.

According to the FIR, the controversy began on October 22, when the official Facebook page of BJP Baksa District allegedly shared a defamatory post featuring Manas Robin’s photograph along with images of his minor children.

The post reportedly contained false and derogatory allegations, criticising him for having lunch with a political leader.

Manas stated that the post was widely circulated online, drawing public attention, trolling, and malicious comments, which caused immense mental distress and humiliation to him and his family.

He further highlighted that his children’s privacy was “gravely violated,” as their photos were shared without consent, calling it “an unlawful and serious crime” that affected their mental health and well-being.

In the complaint, Robin mentioned that the accused individuals’ actions constitute several criminal offences under Indian law, including:

Section 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – Defamation

Section 79 of the BNS – Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Sections 67 & 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 – Publishing or transmitting obscene or defamatory material in electronic form

Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 – Use of a child for media exposure or exploitation

The musician has urged authorities to take immediate action, remove the defamatory post from social media, and initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. Screenshots and printouts of the Facebook post have been submitted as evidence.

