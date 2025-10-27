"Return 3 Lakh to Garima”: BJP Spokeperson Sparks War of Words, Manas Robin Retaliates

A fresh controversy has erupted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg, after a public verbal exchange broke out on social media between singer Manas Rabin and BJP spokesperson Suranjan G. Dutta.

Manas Rabin, who has been cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) since the beginning of the probe, had earlier submitted what he claimed to be crucial evidence and recorded his statement in connection with alleged financial irregularities linked to the late singer.

However, the matter escalated on social media after Suranjan G. Dutta made a public post accusing Manas Rabin of withholding 3 lakh, allegedly taken from Zubeen Garg in the past, and demanded that the amount be returned to Zubeen’s wife, Garima Garg.

Reacting sharply, Manas Rabin replied on social media, questioning Suranjan’s authority to intervene in the matter. In his response, he wrote:

“Who are you to come between me, Garima Bou and Zubeen Da? Garima is still there, and she knows everything. She will handle whatever needs to be done—there’s no need for outsiders to interfere.”

Taking a sarcastic tone, he further added, “I thought you were just a spokesperson of the BJP. Since when did you become Zubeen Da’s accountant?”

Following this, Suranjan G. Dutta issued a clarification stating that he did not intend to create enmity but claimed that he was only speaking as a fan of Zubeen Garg.

He wrote, “We are also fans of Zubeen. We don’t want any conflict with anyone. But if something wrong has happened, the truth must be spoken.”

The argument soon turned fierce, with both exchanging taunts in the comment section. At one point, Manas Rabin challenged Suranjan, saying:

“As you already know everything, why don’t you go tell Himanta Biswa Sarma and ask SIT to arrest me? Why fight on Facebook?”

To this, Suranjan tried to tone down the exchange, saying:

“Enmity between brothers is not good. I was only emotional remembering Zubeen.”

This latest episode has once again drawn public attention toward the ongoing controversy surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death; meanwhile, the SIT investigation is still underway.

