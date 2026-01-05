"Defeating Himanta Biswa Sarma Govt Main Goal": Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Monday said defeating the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections is the party’s primary objective.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Margherita, Gogoi said the question of how many seats each opposition party would contest is secondary, stressing that removing the present government remains the common goal of the opposition alliance.

The meeting was held at the India Club, Margherita, where Gogoi held detailed discussions with Raijor Dal workers and leaders as part of the party’s early preparations for the 2026 polls.

Launching a sharp attack on the sitting Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Gogoi accused him of failing to address local issues. He also indicated that Rahul Chetry is almost certain to contest the next Assembly election from Margherita on behalf of Raijor Dal.

Speaking on seat-sharing talks with Congress, Gogoi said Raijor Dal has already submitted its list of demanded constituencies. However, he maintained that alliance negotiations should not be discussed in public.

“We have given Congress the list of constituencies we are seeking. But how many seats we want and which seats they are is not something I will speak about before the cameras. Seat-sharing discussions should not be made public,” Gogoi said.

The Raijor Dal chief reiterated that all parties in the opposition alliance share a single aim: to defeat the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2026.

The meeting also witnessed a show of strength for Raijor Dal, with around 200 people formally joining the party during the programme.

