Defence Research Laboratory Organizes "Exhibition-cum-Interaction Session" in Tezpur

Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), DRDO, Tezpur organized an "Exhibition-cum-Interaction Session" at Hem Baruah Hall, Tezpur, Assam on Saturday.
The purpose of this event was to showcase the products and technologies developed by DRL-DRDO to school and college students, as well as the general public.
The exhibition's theme was "Growth of Defence R&D Ecosystem - Way to Atmnirbharta," highlighted the significant accomplishments in the field of defence research and development.
The event was held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, to showcase achievement of Govt of India for the last 9 years.
The occasion was graced by Deba Kumar Mishra, the Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district as the Chief Guest. Dr. S.K. Deuri, Director of LGBRIMH, Tezpur, and Sandeep Khosla, DIG ITBP, Tezpur, were also present as Guests of Honour. Besides, officers from 4 corps, Air Force station 11 wings Tezpur, ITBP Tezpur, and SSB frontier HQ Tezpur also attended the event with great enthusiasm.
Various schools from Tezpur, along with a team from NCC 5 Assam Battalion were present in the event.
The program commenced with a welcome address by Director DRL, Dr. Dev Vrat Kamboj, who aptly described the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and its mission to make India self-reliant across all sectors. He elaborated about the DRDO's contributions towards achieving self-reliance in defence and highlighted the organization's overall accomplishments over the past six decades.
Furthermore, he mentioned DRDO's advancements in missiles, fighter aircraft, radars, sonars, electronic warfare systems, CBRN Defence technologies, and life support technologies.
Director DRL also provided a brief overview of DRL Tezpur's role and achievements, including its core competencies in vector control, water quality amelioration, pharmaceutical technology, bio-prospecting, high altitude agriculture, and bio-waste management.
The Deputy Commissioner of Tezpur addressed the esteemed gathering, expressing appreciation for the role of DRDO as a whole and DRL Tezpur in particular, in nation-building. He showed keen interest in DRL's developed products and technologies, such as Capsispray, Capsigranade, High altitude Biodigesters, and Water Purification technologies.
He commended DRL's R&D work, which provides technological solutions for the benefit of army personnel deployed in the challenging terrains of North East India. Additionally, he encouraged the students and young minds present to pursue careers in the field of science. He also acknowledged DRL Tezpur's contribution in installing a Medical Oxygen plant in NE India during the COVID-19 pandemic.