Deleted Post Sparks Speculation: Did Gaurav Gogoi Attend Pakistan Webinar?

Assam’s political landscape is once again abuzz with speculation regarding Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi, and alleged links to Pakistan. The controversy gained renewed attention after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that a “major revelation” regarding Gogoi’s Pakistan connections may surface on September 10, 2025.

Adding fuel to the debate, on August 14, reports circulated claiming Gogoi appeared as a speaker in a webinar organized by the Pakistan High Commission on August 5, titled “Islamic History and Its Contribution to World Civilization.” The event reportedly featured Dr. Raashid Wali Janjua, a PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies from NUST, Pakistani diplomat Moin ul Haque, and Abdul Qayyum, joint-director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies. A poster circulating online suggested Gogoi’s participation, though the authenticity of the poster remains unverified.

The claim first emerged via an X (formerly Twitter) handle named Aishwarya Mudgil, which shared a post in English and Arabic. The post has since been deleted, raising questions about whether the report was misinformation, a politically motivated stunt, or an early leak that was later retracted.

Speculative Implications

Observers speculate on several possibilities: Was Gogoi inadvertently associated with the webinar, or is this part of a deliberate campaign to tarnish his image ahead of political developments in Assam? The timing—amid ongoing scrutiny of Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links—suggests the post could have been intended to provoke public outrage.

Some analysts point out that if the post was genuine, Gogoi’s participation would be politically risky given the current environment. Conversely, if the post was fabricated, it reflects the growing influence of manipulated content on social media and its ability to shape political narratives.

Gaurav Gogoi’s Response

Gogoi has categorically denied the allegations, stating:

“Today, on 14th August, a selected news channel reported completely false and mischievous news. I categorically deny the news report as well as the image of the fake programme. These claims are false, baseless, and motivated. I will take action and file a criminal complaint against the news reporting agency, the originators of this fake image, and all those who circulated it on social media.”

Looking Ahead

Speculation is expected to continue until September 10, 2025, when political observers anticipate further statements or revelations. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities may need to investigate the origin and spread of the claims, whether to confirm wrongdoing or to dispel misinformation.

