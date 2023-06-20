Delimitation Exercise in Assam: 3 Parliamentary Constituencies Names Changed

As per the draft proposal for the delimitation process in Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has swapped the names of three constituencies of the state.
The changes in the names of the parliamentary constituencies are as follows:
1. Tezpur assembly constituency has been changed to Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency
2. Kaliabor assembly constituency to Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency
3. Mangaldoi assembly constituency to Darrang Parliamentary Constituency
Notably, the names of other 11 parliamentary constituencies have remained unchanged.
Here is the full list of names of the 14 parliamentary constituencies of Assam:
Notably, the ECI recently unveiled its draft proposal for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam. This marks a significant step towards restructuring the political landscape in the state. The last delimitation exercise took place over four decades ago, in 1976, making this revision a long-awaited development for the state.
The draft proposal, which adheres to the guidelines and methodology prescribed by the relevant laws and the Constitution, aims to ensure fair representation and address demographic changes in the state. Based on the 2001 Census data, the number of Assembly seats will be retained at 126, while the number of Lok Sabha seats remains unchanged at 14.
In an effort to gather additional feedback, the Commission plans to conduct a public hearing in Assam in July 2023. Individuals and organizations have until July 11, 2023, to submit their suggestions and objections concerning the proposed delimitation. This public engagement aims to ensure a transparent and participatory process, fostering a sense of ownership among the people of Assam.