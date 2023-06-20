ECI Publishes Draft Delimitation Proposal for Assam, Seeks Public Feedback
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently unveiled its draft proposal for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam. This marks a significant step towards restructuring the political landscape in the state. The last delimitation exercise took place over four decades ago, in 1976, making this revision a long-awaited development for Assam.
The draft proposal, which adheres to the guidelines and methodology prescribed by the relevant laws and the Constitution, aims to ensure fair representation and address demographic changes in the state. Based on the 2001 Census data, the number of Assembly seats will be retained at 126, while the number of Lok Sabha seats remains unchanged at 14.
Among the key features of the proposal, 19 Assembly seats and 2 Parliamentary seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), providing enhanced political representation for these marginalized communities. Additionally, 9 Assembly seats and 1 Parliamentary seat will be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), aiming to empower these historically disadvantaged groups.
The draft proposal introduces changes to the allocation of seats in various regions. The number of SC assembly seats will increase from 8 to 9, ensuring greater political participation for the SC community. Similarly, ST assembly seats will witness an increase from 16 to 19, reflecting the commitment to address the concerns and aspirations of the ST population.
Furthermore, the Autonomous districts in the West Karbi Anglong District will see an additional assembly seat, while the Bodoland districts will experience an increase in Assembly Constituencies from 16 to 19, giving voice to local aspirations. The Diphu and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seats will continue to be reserved for STs, while the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat remains unreserved.
A notable aspect of the proposal is the allocation of two Parliamentary seats to the Barak Valley, granting the region enhanced representation at the national level. In addition, a new Parliamentary seat named Kaziranga has been created, underscoring the importance of the iconic national park in Assam.
To ensure the proposed boundaries align with the state's geographic and demographic considerations, the Commission took into account factors such as physical features, population density, existing administrative units, communication facilities, and public convenience.
During the delimitation process, the Commission received representations from 11 political parties and 71 organizations, which offered valuable suggestions and raised concerns. These inputs emphasized the need for delimitation based on the 2001 census, the protection of indigenous people's rights, and equitable representation for different social groups and geographical regions.
In an effort to gather additional feedback, the Commission plans to conduct a public hearing in Assam in July 2023. Individuals and organizations have until July 11, 2023, to submit their suggestions and objections concerning the proposed delimitation. This public engagement aims to ensure a transparent and participatory process, fostering a sense of ownership among the people of Assam.
As Assam awaits the finalization of the delimitation proposal, the upcoming elections promise to be a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape. The people's voices and opinions, expressed through the public hearing and feedback submissions, will contribute to shaping a more inclusive and representative electoral system for Assam.