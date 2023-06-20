ECI Publishes Draft Delimitation Proposal for Assam, Seeks Public Feedback

In an effort to gather additional feedback, the Commission plans to conduct a public hearing in Assam in July 2023. Individuals and organizations have until July 11, 2023, to submit their suggestions and objections concerning the proposed delimitation. This public engagement aims to ensure a transparent and participatory process, fostering a sense of ownership among the people of Assam.

As Assam awaits the finalization of the delimitation proposal, the upcoming elections promise to be a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape. The people's voices and opinions, expressed through the public hearing and feedback submissions, will contribute to shaping a more inclusive and representative electoral system for Assam.