Demolition of Madrasas Part of AIUDF, BJP's Politics For 2024 Polls: Assam Congress

Assam Congress reacted to the demolition of madrasas by the Assam government saying that it’s a hidden plan of Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the ruling BJP to do polarizing politics ahead of 2024 general election.

By targeting Madrasas, BJP has tried to give an opportunity to AIUDF to go to the Muslim people to do polarizing politics so that BJP can get benefits, alleged Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal.

"Both BJP and AIUDF have a hidden understanding and they are doing polarizing politics. Apart from it, by demolishing Madrasas the BJP-led government is trying to dilute the burning issues like price hike, unemployment etc," he said.

He further said that the Congress party condemns Assam government’s activists against Muslims and madrasas.

"We are totally against Jihadi, terrorism. But, the state government's act of demolishing Madrasas is totally condemnable and we are strongly opposing it. If the government found any Jihadi or terrorist, they can arrest them, take strong action against them, but demolishing Madrasa is a violation of the constitution," Mandal said.

Hitting out at the BJP and RSS, Mandal said that the BJP and RSS are trying to finish Islam religion in the country by targeting Madrasas.

"Only 2 per cent Muslim students have studied in Madrasas and every year, many Imam, Maulanas come from the Madrasas who are taking the Islam religion forward. If the Madrasas are demolished, then no Imam, Maulana will be in future. It's a part of their agenda to make Hindu Rashtra," Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

Accusing AIUDF of doing polarizing politics, the Congress MLA said that, AIUDF is trying to keep Muslims of Assam isolated.