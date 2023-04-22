Expelled Cong Youth Leader Angkita Dutta Likely to Join BJP?

Expelled Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party after Karnataka Assembly election that is scheduled to be held on May this year.

According to highly placed sources, following the delimitation process, Amguri seat may not exist due to which she may contest from Nazira constituency in the next election.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, Manjit Mahanta, Chairman of Media Department in Assam Congress, said, "Angkita has been expelled from her primary membership position for the next six years. The APCC doesn't have authority here; it's the AICC's decision.”

He said, “Srinivas was praised by Angkita herself few months back, but now she is accusing the leader of harassment. She was told to stay patient for a while, however she filed the case anyways.”

“Not only this, she also disobeyed the party’s president. She was told to wait for 48 hours, but she went against the party instead. Angkita has been expelled for crossing her limits, none is above the party. Moreover, she is being used as a scapegoat by the BJP,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the Congress handled the entire issue and said that law will take its own course now.

CM Sarma said, “The way APCC has tackled this matter is sad. They should have formed an enquiry committee and solved the matter between them. I thought that this was an internal issue of the Congress. So I asked the police to wait. But now since a case has already been registered, the law will take its own course of action."

CM Sarma said there would have been no necessity for the police or CID to be involved if the party would have tackled the issue.

In contrast to the reports of Angkita likely to join BJP, the Assam Chief Minister said that there is no possibility of her joining the BJP in the near future as she does not have any connection to the party.

On April 21, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National Secretary, Vardhan Yadav had sent a legal defamation notice to Angkita Dutta.

The notice pointed out that Dutta's name had come up in the Sharda Chit Scam Fund and ED/PMLA cases, and it was reliably learnt that she was in constant touch with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The IYC legal cell had alleged that Dutta was undertaking this exercise of maligning and defaming simply to create an atmosphere of leaving the Congress Party with an objective to join the BJP, the ruling dispensation at the State and the Centre, and consequently have a closure of these cases.

The IYC legal cell had stated that the entire exercise of publicly maligning and defaming Vardhan Yadav was politically motivated and had no basis in reality. The legal notice sent to Dutta demanded that she immediately withdraw the statements made against Vardhan Yadav and issue a public apology failing which she will have to face legal consequences.