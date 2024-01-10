DGP G P Singh's Appeal Amid Rising Conflict in Assam's Insurgent Camps

Assam Police DGP G P Singh has issued a stark warning amidst escalating tensions within areas housing the sole remaining banned insurgent group in Assam.
Reports from various media outlets highlight ongoing conflicts involving the local army, People's Defense Forces, and a coalition of insurgent groups, with unclear motives and targets.
Singh's advisory, broadcasted via print and electronic media, cautions the youth of Assam against falling prey to militant recruitment campaigns. Additionally, those residing in these volatile camps are strongly urged to return to safer territories instead of risking their safety in unfamiliar and precarious environments. The overarching message emphasizes safety and urges individuals to avoid conflict zones for their own well-being.
This appeal comes alongside the withdrawal of Assam Police security coverage from ULFA Chief Paresh Baruah's residence, a protection that had been in place since the year 2000.
In a recent development, the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has alleged a drone attack on its Myanmar camp, claiming injuries to two members. The group asserts that three bombs were dropped, causing injuries in the first two instances while the third failed to detonate. However, they attribute the attack to Indian security forces without presenting specific evidence.
The ULFA-I's claim is yet to be responded to by the Indian Army, with an army officer in Guwahati indicating no prior knowledge of the alleged incident. Noting the incident's occurrence in another country, officials suggest the Ministry of External Affairs may possess more relevant information on the matter.