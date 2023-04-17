Assam

Assam DGP GP Singh Releases Helpline Number for Grievances or Complaints

He also released two mail ids- dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in, where the public can officially mail them.
Assam DGP GP Singh | File Image
Pratidin Bureau

The Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Sunday evening released a helpline number for public to lodge their complaints or grievances.

Anyone can lodge a complaint if their case is not investigated properly or any police official negligence in duty has led to delay in receiving justice. Those can easily send a message on the whatsapp number- 6026903490.

Taking to twitter, GP Singh wrote, “If you have any grievance or complaint, please write on dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in or WhatsApp at 6026903490.”

In July 2022, the then Special Director General of Police (DGP) Law and Order, GP Singh issued helpline numbers: 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767, for public to report bribery cases.

