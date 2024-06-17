Sunil Gogoi's Wife Gives "Dead or Alive" Ultimatum to Assam Govt

Following revelations that the decapitated body recovered in Assam’s Dhakuakhana is not JJM contractor and BJP leader Sunil Gogoi, his wife has demanded the Assam Government and state police to produce her husband either alive or dead.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Sunil Gogoi’s wife alleged that the entire incident is being taken towards a different angle.
Questioning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the wife of Sunil Gogoi said, “I saw the news where Chief Minister Sir stated that the body recovered was not of my husband’s but of Jahangir. If it is 90 percent sure that the body belongs to Jahangir, then where is Sunil Gogoi, and why they are unable to trace where he is? I therefore request CM Sir to trace Sunil Gogoi, either live or dead.”
“Further, it’s been more than 15 days since the heinous incident occurred with one of their party members and CM Sir did not speak anything to the media regarding this earlier, but today after listening to what he said, I am having a strong feeling that the case is being taken towards a different direction. Whatsoever, I just need justice,” she added.
She further accused the people in power and said that there is no value of the emotions of the weaker sections.
Further speaking on the missing mason Jahangir Hussain, she said that whatever his family spoke to the media is completely false.
“Jahangir’s family members said that we have monetary transactions pending with them. But this is entirely baseless and false. We do not have any contact with them. It is for sure that some external force has asked his family to tell this in front of the media,” Gogoi’s wife added.
Earlier today, Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that there are 90 percent chance that the charred body that was recovered is not that of Sunil Gogoi. Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that no proper conclusion can be obtained till the forensic report is revealed. He further urged the people to await for the report.