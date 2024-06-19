Dhakuakhana Murder: Police Recreate Crime Scene, Question Prime Suspects

Hours after the Assam Police confirmed that the headless and charred body found recently in Dhakuakhana was not of JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi, the police have stepped up efforts to arrest the perpetrators behind the heinous crime.
According to sources, the Dhakuakhana on Wednesday arrived at Sunil Gogoi’s residence to recreate the crime scene along with his son Saurabh Gogoi.
It may be mentioned that, the police had registered a case with Sunil Gogoi, along with accomplices, being named as prime suspect. The police have named Sunil Gogoi, his wife Pushpa Gogoi, son Saurabh Gogoi and nephew Jayanta Gogoi as suspects.
As per reports, earlier today, the prime suspects appeared before the police station and faced at least five hours of intense interrogation.
Further, the police also visited the spot where the decapitated body of now confirmed as Jahangir Hussain, a missing labourer (mason) was recovered earlier this month. The Dhakuakhana Police Station OC inspected the spot along with Saurabh Gogoi.
Earlier reports had indicated that Sunil Gogoi was killed and his body set ablaze with bamboo, found approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. Gogoi’s belongings, including a machete, a sandal, and a bamboo stick, were recovered from the scene. However, the discovery of a belt belonging to Jahangir Hussain raised doubts about the body's identity.
After two weeks of investigation, the DNA results have provided clarity, confirming the body as Jahangir Hussain, a missing labourer (mason) associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Furthermore, the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi has been declared an absconder.