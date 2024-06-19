Dhakuakhana Murder: Police Recreate Crime Scene, Question Prime Suspects

Earlier reports had indicated that Sunil Gogoi was killed and his body set ablaze with bamboo, found approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. Gogoi’s belongings, including a machete, a sandal, and a bamboo stick, were recovered from the scene. However, the discovery of a belt belonging to Jahangir Hussain raised doubts about the body's identity.

After two weeks of investigation, the DNA results have provided clarity, confirming the body as Jahangir Hussain, a missing labourer (mason) associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Furthermore, the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi has been declared an absconder.