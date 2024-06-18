Charred Body in Lakhimpur's Dhakuakhana Confirmed to be Missing Labourer Jahangir Hussain

In a significant development, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natarajan confirmed on Tuesday that the headless and charred body found recently in Dhakuakhana is that of Jahangir Hussain, a missing labourer (mason) associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Furthermore, the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi has been declared an absconder.
Addressing the media, SP Natarajan detailed the investigation. “A jersey was recovered in front of the body initially suspected to belong to Sunil Gogoi, following information from his family. The body was found approximately 280-300 meters from Gogoi’s residence. Due to the condition of the body, the forensic team from Guwahati was called in. The scene was also visited by a team from CID Assam and a dog squad led by IG CID.”
She added, “Our primary concern was identifying the body. Another missing person, Jahangir Hussain from Dhubri, who was also staying at Gogoi’s home since May 30, was considered. Following the body’s discovery, DGP Assam Police GP Singh visited the spot on June 3. In the evening hours, with a team of forensic experts and doctors from Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) present, we have sent the mortal remains of the body for post mortem in accordance with legal procedures. We collected 100 bone fragments from the remains using scientific and forensic methods."
The SP explained that the crime scene appeared staged, as Gogoi's belongings were found near the body. To ascertain the identity, the remains were sent to Hyderabad’s Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD). Blood samples from relatives of both Gogoi and Hussain were collected for comparison. The DNA results confirmed a match between the remains and Jahangir Hussain’s brother, confirming the body’s identity as Jahangir Hussain.
Technical analysis revealed Jahangir Hussain’s last known location near Dhakuakhana Police station around 6:30 pm on June 1, 2024. The police suspect the crime occurred between 8:30 pm and 1:00 am. The investigation continues with plans to interrogate all suspects. Additionally, the state police will circulate the photo of Sunil Gogoi through CID to all the state police in India.
Earlier reports had indicated that Sunil Gogoi was killed and his body set ablaze with bamboo, found approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. Gogoi’s belongings, including a machete, a sandal, and a bamboo stick, were recovered from the scene. However, the discovery of a belt belonging to Jahangir Hussain raised doubts about the body's identity.
After two weeks of investigation, the DNA results have provided clarity, confirming the body as Jahangir Hussain. The investigation is ongoing, with more forensic details awaited.
Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh taking to his official 'X' handle informed that a fresh case vide Dhakuakhana PS Case No. 48/2024 under section 120(B)/ 302/ 201/ 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered with Sunil Gogoi, along with accomplices, being named as prime suspect.
"Initial investigation indicates the entire plan having been hatched and executed by the suspects for financial gain through insurance claim," added the DGP in the tweet.