Dhemaji Commerce College Principal Suspended for Being Drunk Inside Campus

The Principal-in-charge of Dhemaji Commerce College, who was found intoxicated inside the campus has been placed under suspension.
The suspension order was issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam.
The Higher Education Department, in the order, restricted Konwar to his headquarter in Dhemaji. He will not be allowed to move out without the approval of the competent authority, the order stated.
The principal identified as Biren Chandra Konwar was allegedly found drunk during class hours earlier in August this year. Students of the college staged a protest after the video of the principal with four others consuming alcohol inside the college premises went viral. A show cause notice was also reportedly issued to the principal in this regard.
However, during his suspension period, Konwar will get subsistence allowance as per rule.