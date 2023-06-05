Dhemaji Firing: Arunachal Police Assures Action Against Miscreants

A bilateral meet was held between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in view of the firing incident that claimed two lives in Dhemaji district on Monday.
According to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the meeting was held between the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhemaji and Lower Siang districts.
Ranoj Pegu stated that in the meeting, the Arunachal side has assured their commitment to cooperate in investigating and taking action against the miscreants. A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Gogamukh Police Station.
Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu said, “Following the firing incident at the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji today, case No. 63/23 u/s 147/148/302/326/307 IPC r/w 25 (1) (a)/27 (3) of Arms Act has been registered at Gogamukh PS. A bilateral meeting between the DC and SP of Dhemaji and the Lower Siang district of Arunachal has also been held at Gogamukh PS. The Arunachal side has given commitment to cooperate in investigating and taking action against the miscreants.”
It may be mentioned that, two persons were killed while two others were left injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Dhemaji this morning. The incident was reported from Panbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji.
According to sources, the attack was perpetuated by miscreants hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same.
The deceased have been identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi. The persons who were injured and are currently undergoing treatment are Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain.