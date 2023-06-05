Shooting Along Assam-Arunachal Border; Two Killed

At least two people were killed while two others were left injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday morning.
The incident was reported from Panbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji district.
Sources said that the attack was perpetuated by miscreants hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same.
The deceased have been identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi.
Local police and the district administration have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Informing the same, state education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on Twitter, "I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Asam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured. District Admin and @DhemajiPolice are on the spot.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma downplayed the possibility of Arunachali miscreants behind the attack saying that it was a land-related dispute between the people in the area.
He said that the incident will be thoroughly investigated by the police with the help of the district administration.
More details awaited.