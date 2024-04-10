Anti-Poaching Raid Leads To Ivory Tusk Recovery In Assam's Dhemaji

Two ivory tusks weighing over 15 kilograms were seized by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police in the remote village of Kemi at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, officials informed on Wednesday.
According to an official statement, the anti-poaching operation of STF Assam was carried out jointly with Dhemaji Police which included a raid at Kemi village, an extremely interior location along the state border with Arunachal Pradesh.
