Anti-Poaching Raid Leads To Ivory Tusk Recovery In Assam's Dhemaji

"In an operation against wild life poaching STF Assam Team with Dhemaji police conducted raid at an extreme interior location on Assam Arunachal Pradesh at Kemi Village under Jonai Police station and recovered Two Ivory Tusks (weight 15.20 Kgs). The dreaded poacher Dibas Pait, s/o - Lt Satya Pait , Kemi Village, Jonai succeeded to run away due to hostile terrain. One motorcycle (TVs Star City) was also seized along with the Ivory Tusks. Necessary legal actions have been carried out," the statement from police said.