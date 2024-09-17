Assam: 3 Arrested for Uploading Used ADRE Question Paper on Social Media

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the uploading of the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination) question paper for Grade III positions, which went viral on Monday.
The used question paper which was uploaded on the social media was traced back to Upendra National Academy in Simen Chapori, Dhemaji District.
The arrests include photographer Mangal Singh Basumatary, who is accused of disseminating the leaked paper; Manohar Narzary, an invigilator at Upendra National Academy Examination Centre; and Dwijen Boro, a candidate implicated in the scandal.
Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into the matter to uncover the full extent of the leak and prevent future incidents. Sources have revealed that 10 additional individuals are being held for questioning and may face arrest by this evening.
Earlier, Assam DGP GP Singh took to his official ‘X’ handle saying, “The initial police investigation revealed that the used question paper was from Upendra National Academy, Simen Chapori, Dhemaji District.”
He added, “Mangal Singh Basumutary, a photographer engaged by SEBA, has confessed to photographing the paper after the examination was over and circulating it. His mobile devices have been seized for further investigation.”
DGP Singh further assured, “Dhemaji Police has cracked the case, and we are continuing to investigate to determine if there was any criminal conspiracy behind this act.”