How Did ADRE-2024 Exam Paper End Up Online? SEBA, Police Clarifies

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, held across the state on September 15, was marred by controversy after a used question paper surfaced on social media.
SEBA’s Principal Examination Controller addressed the issue, stating, “The ADRE-2024 was conducted successfully, and all used and unused OMR answer sheets, attendance sheets, and reports were packed and sealed under strict supervision. These materials were sent to central strong rooms in the respective District Commissioner offices immediately after the examination.”
The statement continued, “After 1:30 PM on September 15, the question papers were no longer confidential. Mobile internet services were suspended from 10 AM to 1:30 PM on September 15, ruling out any possibility of uploads or transfers before or during the exam.”
The used question paper, identified by booklet number 1035034, appeared on social media at 4:15 PM on September 16—over 30 hours after the examination concluded. The paper was timestamped at 2:17 PM on September 15, indicating it was photographed after the exam ended.
SEBA emphasized, “The availability of these question papers post-examination does not impact the purity and sanctity of the examination process.”
SEBA condemned the act, calling it an attempt to “create a false impression of a paper leak” and pledged, “Strict legal action is being taken against those involved in spreading rumors and confusion.”
Moreover, Assam DGP GP Singh reported, “The initial police investigation revealed that the used question paper was from Upendra National Academy, Simen Chapori, Dhemaji District.”
He added, “Mangal Singh Basumutary, a photographer engaged by SEBA, has confessed to photographing the paper after the examination was over and circulating it. His mobile devices have been seized for further investigation.”
DGP Singh assured, “Dhemaji Police has cracked the case, and we are continuing to investigate to determine if there was any criminal conspiracy behind this act.”
In response to the incident, SEBA is considering allowing candidates to take question papers home after the exam. “This measure is being considered to prevent future leaks,” SEBA stated, reiterating their commitment to maintaining “the highest standards of examination integrity.”
As investigations continue, both SEBA and Assam police are working to resolve the issue and ensure the examination process remains fair and transparent.