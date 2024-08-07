Assam: 3 Rapists Handed Jail Terms In 2015 Case

Three rapists in Assam's Dhemaji were sentenced to prison for a 2015 case on Wednesday. While the main accused was sentenced to 20 years in jail, two accomplices were handed five-year terms each.
The matter pertains to a 2015 incident of abduction and rape of a minor. Pronouncing the judgment today, a court handed out the terms under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The court sentenced prime accused Biswajit Doley to 20 years of imprisonment. Additionally, two of his accomplices, Magre Kuli and Lawan Pegu were sent to jail for five years in the same case.
Last month, the District and Sessions Court in Assam’s Udalguri sentenced a man to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a girl in Rowta in 2015.
The judge found Md Nur Ali guilty under Section 376(D) of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Conversely, Md Sanaullah Ali, the other accused, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.
The prosecution alleged that Md Nur Ali enticed the victim while she was travelling and committed the crime. Subsequently, the victim's parents filed an FIR at Rowta police station.
Following a thorough investigation and medical examination, the police registered a case under Section 376(D) of the IPC. After a lengthy trial involving 13 witnesses and extensive evidence, the court convicted Md Nur Ali while clearing Md Sanaullah Ali of the charges.
Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Service Authority to grant Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family under the victim compensation scheme.